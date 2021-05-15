Plea in SC seeks cancellation of CBSE, ICSE class 12 exams

May 15, 2021

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to cancel the CBSE and ICSE board examinations of Class 12 amid the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the plea, petitioner advocate Mamta Sharma said, “step-motherly arbitrary, inhuman directions” have been issued to the innocent students to postpone the final examination for an unspecified duration instead of following the directions propounded and accepted by them last year.

The plea prayed to devise an objective methodology to declare the class 12 results within a specific time frame, saying even online or offline examinations not feasible in the current situation.

It also sought to set aside the earlier notifications issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE).

The plea further pointed out that delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission in foreign Universities.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the CBSE exams for Class 12 which were slated to be held between May 4 and June 14 had been postponed. With Class 12 results being the basis for admission into higher education institutions, it had been decided to postpone the exams.

The CBSE informed that it will review the situation on June 1.

A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations, according to an official statement.