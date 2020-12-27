Sample of Britain-returned person sent to lab for new Corona strain testing

December 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that one passenger, who arrived in Mysuru from Britain recently, has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus, DC Rohini Sindhuri said that lab samples of the passenger has been sent to National Institute of Virology in NIMHANS Hospital premises in Bengaluru for Genome Sequencing testing to check whether it carries the new strain of the deadly virus.

Speaking to press persons at Maharani’s College for Women where mustering was held for the second phase of Gram Panchayat polls yesterday, Rohini said that the passenger had arrived in Mysuru from Britain on Dec. 14. The passenger is found to have three primary contacts and three secondary contacts and all of them were tested for the virus. But only one among them has tested positive and it is not immediately known whether the sample carried the new strain. However, the sample has been sent to the Bengaluru Lab and the result is expected to come on Monday, she said and added that the people need not get unduly worried about that.

Pointing out that 137 persons had returned from Britain to Mysuru recently, the DC said that barring 23 of them, all others were tested for COVID-19. These 23 persons had said that they got themselves tested before. However, as a precautionary measure, they will be tested once again for the virus, she said.