Samyukta Kisan Morcha calls for Karnataka bandh on Sept. 27
News

September 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “Opposing the three Farm Bills and to extend support to the Rashtriya Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), Karnataka bandh has been called on Sept. 27,” informed Sugarcane Growers Association  President Kurubur Shanthakumar. 

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday, he said, “The Central Government should take back  the three Farm Bills, should stop privatising Power Corporations  and cut down the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder. Since the BJP came to power, there is frequent increase on the prices of essential commodities. Even other political parties do not come forward to support farmers during the initial days of protest and they come only on the last day.” 

He urged the elected representatives and other political parties to come and extend support in the beginning itself. Pointing out that more than 500 farmer associations under Rashtriya Samyukta Kisan Morcha have called for Bharath Bandh on Sept. 27, Shanthakumar said that they will be extending support to them and called for Karnataka Bandh on the same day.

The Central Government has not fixed the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane since two years.  Earlier, the FRP was Rs. 285 per quintal which was increased by only Rs. 5. If the Government does not increase the FRP, more than 20 lakh sugarcane growers will hold protest in front of Vidhana Soudha, he said. On Sept. 8, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, a pro organisation of RSS held a protest opposing the Farm  Bills and it seems that Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Shobha Karandlaje is not bothered about farmers’ wellbeing, he added. 

Sugarcane Growers Association Organising Secretary Attahalli Devaraj, District Secretary Hallikere Hundi Bhagyaraj, General Secretary Shankar and others were present. 

