Sandesh Swamy thanks NR voters

May 17, 2023

Tells Sait to concentrate on development works

Mysore/Mysuru: Defeated BJP candidate of NR Constituency Sandesh Swamy (S. Satish) has thanked his voters and congratulated his opponent Tanveer Sait, who has been re-elected by NR voters for the sixth time.

Speaking to the media at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city on Monday, he said that he will not move away from the Constituency after his defeat in the election.

Sandesh Swamy said that NR Constituency is his ‘karma bhoomi’ and he will continue to serve the people till his last breath. “I sincerely thank the voters for their support. Tanveer Sait should concentrate on the overall development of the Constituency without any discrimination,” he added.

“I am ready to give necessary cooperation for the development of the Constituency. I have launched many development works as three-time Corporator of Gayathripuram ward and also as the Mayor of the city. So far I have contested Assembly elections three times in 2013, 2018 and 2023 and in each election I am polling more votes than the previous. In 2013, I got 30,000 votes, in 2018, I obtained 44,000 votes and in 2023 election, people have given me more than 52,000 votes. I am grateful for all the well-wishers, supporters and the voters and also thank the BJP leaders for giving me party ticket for second time,” he said.

NR BJP President Dr. Bhanuprakash, former President S. Murali and General Secretary Swamygowda were present at the press meet.