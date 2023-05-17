Strive for effective implementation of Govt. Schemes: ZP CEO to PDOs

May 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri has directed Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) of Mysuru district to take measures for effective implementation of all the Central and State Government Schemes.

Gayathri, who was busy with the election-related works for the last one month as Nodal Officer of Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee, held a meeting of PDOs and reviewed the progress of works at Gram Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat levels at ZP Hall in the city yesterday.

The CEO reviewed the progress of works and payment of wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Swachh Bharat Mission Abhiyan, training and bank loan facilities for the aspirants willing for self-employment under National Rural Livelihood Mission, encouragement to start hotel, canteen and other self-employment opportunities, Jal Jeevan Mission, development of libraries in Gram Panchayat limits and whether basic infrastructural facilities are provided at student hostels.

She also explained that the role of PDOs is key in reaching the benefits of Central and State Government Schemes including the encouragement to women self-help groups (SHGs) under Sanjeevini Group to start canteens.

Deputy Secretary of ZP Dr. M. Krishnaraju, Chief Accounts Officer Nanda, Chief Project Officer Dhanush, Assistant Secretary Kuldeep and Project Director B. M. Savitha were present in the meeting.