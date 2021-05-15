Sanitisation Drive: A suggestion

May 15, 2021

Sir,

Now, it is certain that various agencies of the Government have become desperate and carries out thoughtless and wasteful exercises. One such is the sanitisation drive at Agrahara (SOM dated May 10, P-5). Many of the fellow readers might have forgotten the “Sanitisation Tunnel” of last year. Fortunately, it was abandoned, long back. Pity, there is no one single Nodal Authority to guide the various agencies. The result: Chaos?

Covid-19 virus remains suspended in air in closed and semi-closed areas and, virtually, loses its potency in open areas. Therefore, what is required is to sanitise common areas like wash-rooms, corridors, staircases in the commercial complexes and office buildings, market places, bus shelters, etc. Washing the roads will just clean them. For that, just, ordinary water will do. But, at this juncture, it is not a priority.

So, I request our Mayor to please abandon sanitisation of the roads, immediately, and take-up the right exercise.

– K. N. Krishna Prasad, Lakshmipuram, 12.5.2021

