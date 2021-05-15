Hazrath Alhaj Abrar Khan
Obituary

Hazrath Alhaj Abrar Khan

May 15, 2021

Hazrath Alhaj Abrar Khan (83), a resident of Kamalpur in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, passed away on May 13 in Kanpur, following brief illness.

He leaves behind one daughter, three sons including Sufi Hazrath Moulana Mohammed Anwar Ahmed Nizami, Chief patron of Darul Uloom Azeezia Arabic College at Mamballi and Azeezia Educational Trust, Kalyangiri, Mysuru and a host of relatives and friends. Namaz-e-Janaza and burial took place on May 14 at Sunni Muslim Burial Grounds at Kamalpur.

