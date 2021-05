May 15, 2021

Venkatasubbaiah (73), former cricketer, Umpire and a former employee of Ideal Jawa, passed away on May 12 in Bengaluru.

A long time resident of Mysuru, he was staying at his son’s residence in Bengaluru and leaves behind one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were performed on May 13 in Bengaluru.