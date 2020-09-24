Saplings and tree guards need care near Lalitha Mahal Helipad
Photo News

Saplings and tree guards need care near Lalitha Mahal Helipad

September 24, 2020

Most of the saplings planted near Chamundeshwari Temple, adjacent to Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel and close to the helipad with tree guards for its protection, need to be taken care as most of the saplings are either dead or on the verge of dying, allege walkers, who added that even the tree guards which were donated are damaged with some of them fallen on the ground. The walkers have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to at least preserve the tree guards till the saplings grow big and able to sustain by themselves.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Saplings and tree guards need care near Lalitha Mahal Helipad”

  1. Juno says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:11 am

    It costs lakhs of rupees if not crores to grow those plants from seedlings and ‘contractors’ are paid an arm and a leg to plant them properly and build an effective guard so the young plants can grow up to be life giving/saving for birds, animals and humans. Let not the abundant rains and the efforts of the people whose tax money was spent for the betterment of the world go to waste.
    The ‘contractors’ MUST be held responsible for the successful rooting and guaranteed growth of the tree for upto three years from the time of planting. Only when these ‘contractors’ are held liable for their shoddy and unscrupulous work, forced to pay a huge fine, blacklisted and debarred from being awarded any further work will our tax money be used appropriately. The government employees who are supposed to hold these ‘contractors’ to account must also be taken to task if there are any short comings. If there is any nefarious interference from polititicans, that should also be checked strongly. The government should release money in three tranches over those three years and a check on the health status of the trees must be made before any money is released for that year. To accomplish all this, we need TRANSPARENCY’ and the government departments should have these details published on the internet as after all, the politicians, government workers and the contractors are all reporting to the citizens who elected them and provide for their jobs and their salaries from the taxes we pay.
    In the mean time, for the sake of the trees and the entire ecosystem that it nurtures, we need to ensure that they get rooted during this wonderful monsoon. Let’s PLEASE take responsibility with every 3-4 persons walking there taking care of two trees as they are children that need our help. Let us ensure that these plants have a proper/rigid support to grow and have protective sticks so they are not eaten by stray cattle or goats or even bent down becuase of the wind. This is easy to do and is a small group sets an example ALL will follow. In the summer for the next couple of years when we go for a walk let each one of us take a bottle of water for these plants every day so they root well. In three years time they will be so well established that they will help us for the next 300 years!
    Thank you.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching