Saplings and tree guards need care near Lalitha Mahal Helipad

September 24, 2020

Most of the saplings planted near Chamundeshwari Temple, adjacent to Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel and close to the helipad with tree guards for its protection, need to be taken care as most of the saplings are either dead or on the verge of dying, allege walkers, who added that even the tree guards which were donated are damaged with some of them fallen on the ground. The walkers have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to at least preserve the tree guards till the saplings grow big and able to sustain by themselves.