SC dismisses probe into Judge Loya’s death
New Delhi:  The Supreme Court this morning dismissed a batch of petitions seeking an independent inquiry into the death of special CBI Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

A three-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud said there is no merit in the petitions while expressing their anguish at the conduct of the counsel for the petitioners. The Bench had reserved the judgment on the pleas on March 16.

April 19, 2018

