SC internal reservation: Special Cabinet meeting on Apr. 24

April 22, 2026

Bengaluru: A large-scale government recruitment push in Karnataka has effectively been put on hold, with over 2.5 lakh vacancies waiting in the pipeline as the State Government moves to resolve the internal reservation framework for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

At the heart of the delay is a policy decision that has now become a political and administrative flashpoint: without finalising the internal reservation matrix, recruitment to nearly 65,000 immediate vacancies cannot proceed, sources said.

The Karnataka Government has convened a special Cabinet meeting on Apr. 24 to discuss the issue. The meeting was earlier scheduled for Mar. 27 but was postponed due to the model code of conduct for bypolls to Davangere South and Bagalkot Assembly segments on Apr. 9.

With poll process over, the government is revisiting the long-pending file amid growing pressure to accelerate recruitment. The urgency is being driven by rising unrest among unemployed youths across the State. A large-scale protest by job aspirants in Hubballi on Feb. 24 had flagged delays in government hiring and intensified calls for action.

Sources said the State is now attempting to balance legal, social and political considerations while finalising the internal reservation structure.