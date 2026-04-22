Police acted swiftly, claims Home Minister Dr. Parameshwar

April 22, 2026

Bengaluru: Commenting on the alleged sexual assault of an American tourist at a homestay in Kodagu, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar said in Bengaluru this morning that strict action would be taken in accordance with the law.

“Those running establishments, such as homestays, must have proper licences. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are already in place for their operation. If incidents occur in violation of these norms, legal action must follow,” he said.

The Minister said the Police acted promptly after the matter came to light. “The accused have been arrested and further action will be taken as per law. Such incidents send a wrong message about the State and society, especially when foreigners are involved,” he noted.

He also indicated that there appeared to have been attempts to suppress the incident. “However, once the Police received information, they secured the accused and began the investigation,” he added.

Deeply shameful: C.T. Ravi

MLC C.T. Ravi termed the incident “deeply shameful and unacceptable.” In a post on X, he said the assault on a foreign national in Kutta village “strikes at the very ethos of India’s ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.”

“This is not just a crime against an individual, but a blot on the nation’s image and values. I urge the State Government to take swift and stringent action and ensure justice without delay. Safety, dignity and accountability must be non-negotiable,” he said. He also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a thorough probe and ensure justice to the victim.