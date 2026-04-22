US woman alleges rape by Jharkhand cook

April 22, 2026

Incident in Kodagu homestay; cook arrested on rape charges; homestay owner held for suppressing the offence

Mysuru/Madikeri: A woman from the United States of America (USA) has alleged that she was raped at a homestay in Kutta village of Kodagu district after being given a drug-laced drink by a worker.

Based on her complaint, Kodagu Police have arrested Vrujesh Kumar, a native of Jharkhand working as a cook at ‘Devi Villa’ homestay, and the property’s owner, Vishal Ponnappa.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police R.N. Bindu Mani confirmed the case, stating in a brief release that a sexual assault complaint involving a foreign national has been registered at Kutta Police Station and that two accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. She declined to share further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

An FIR (No. 0037/2026) has been registered at Kutta Police Station. However, details of the FIR, including the nature of the case and the role of the homestay owner, have not been uploaded online. Court documents have also not been made public, adding to the intrigue surrounding the case.

Police have booked the homestay owner for allegedly attempting to suppress the incident. He is accused of disconnecting Wi-Fi services at the property for three days, which reportedly prevented the victim from contacting anyone. After regaining access, the woman is said to have left the homestay on the pretext of travelling to Mysuru.

She subsequently informed the United States Embassy, following which officials contacted Mysuru Police via e-mail, leading to the registration of the case. The victim has reportedly stated that she has preserved evidence and sought formal action.

A five-member team from the Consulate General of the United States, Chennai, along with officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, visited the homestay yesterday and reviewed the situation. They also coordinated with Kodagu and Mysuru Police.

Police sources said there is prima facie evidence suggesting that the owner attempted to restrict the victim’s communication. His role is under further investigation. Both accused have been remanded to judicial custody till May 3 by a local court.

Investigators are continuing with forensic analysis and the collection of digital evidence.

Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna has stressed the need to protect the victim’s identity and directed that the case be handled with confidentiality until she leaves India in two days.