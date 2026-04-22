Defunct mining land turns hotspot for illegal activity

April 22, 2026

RTI activist alleges plunder of natural resources, encroachment of Govt. land at Shyadanahalli

Mysore/Mysuru: A Right To Information (RTI) activist has complained to the Mysuru District Administration and Taluk Administration, alleging that the officials have turned a blind eye towards the unabated looting of natural resources at the defunct mining land spread over 5 acres, worth several crores of rupees, belonging to the Government at Shyadanahalli village in Mysuru taluk.

The land in question has fallen into decay, after the expiry of the mining lease, over 30 years ago, making it easier for vested interests to set their eyes on iron ore valued at crores.

On the other hand, some of the land sharks have encroached upon a portion of the land and converting them to sites, but still, the officials have remained nonchalant, raising suspicion about their silence.

The 4 acres and 8 guntas of land bearing Survey No. 116 and 1 acre and 4 guntas of land in Survey No. 119, coming under ‘B’ Kharab (Government land), had been leased to one Raji V. Raman for the period of 20 years in the year 1970. After the expiry of the mining lease, the lessee returned the land to the Government.

However, the authorities concerned, instead of securing the land, left it open, making it easy for the private parties to lay their hands on the public asset. Following the complaint by RTI activist Nagendra, the Tahsildar, Revenue Inspector and Village Administrative Officer allegedly made a perfunctory visit to the spot. The two officers, who carried out a survey, submitted contradictory reports, only to give license to illegality.

Tahsildar K.M. Mahesh Kumar told Star of Mysore today that he had written to the Department of Land Survey to survey the said land and submit the report. “If the said land is identified as Government land in the report, action will be taken within the ambit of law,” he said. However, earlier, during the spot visit, the land was claimed to be private property.