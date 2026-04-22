Digital Twin model to help planning, curb inflated billing

April 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘Digital Twin Model’ project in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) jurisdiction, will not only record property details but also generate comprehensive data on city roads and footpaths.

Going forward, every civic work, including road construction, asphalting and underground drainage, will be backed by precise cost estimates generated through the model.

Officials say this is expected to curb inflated project costs. For instance, works that should cost Rs. 50 lakh but are billed at Rs. 1 crore will no longer escape scrutiny.

Once the project is implemented, the MCC will rely on Digital Twin data before finalising any civic works.

Crucial aid for disaster response

The Digital Twin Model will also serve as a vital tool for the Fire and Emergency Services Department. With detailed road information available, firefighters will be able to identify the quickest routes to accident sites.

By locating a spot on the model, they can access accurate data and determine the most suitable wide roads for rapid movement.

During the monsoon, the model will also highlight flood-prone areas, enabling the MCC to plan preventive measures and strengthen disaster management strategies.

Precision in 3D

Unlike conventional digital maps, the Digital Twin Model will provide clear 3D representations of every building, house and road in Mysuru. While Google Maps offers general location data, it often lacks precision and clarity.

The new system aims to eliminate such gaps by ensuring that every structure and street is mapped with scientific accuracy. This will allow residents, officials and emergency responders to access exact visual data of any location, making navigation and planning far more reliable.

Central grant for city development

If implemented successfully, the Digital Twin project will bring Mysuru a development grant of Rs. 60 crore. This is the first time such a model is being introduced in Karnataka. Once it proves effective, the Central Government is expected to sanction the grant for the city’s development.

The project will cost around Rs. 15 crore to implement, but the returns in terms of funding and long-term benefits will be significant. We have been working on the framework for the past six months, and it is now ready for roll out.

We aim to complete the drone survey before the monsoon, though full implementation may take up to a year. This 3D scientific survey, powered by modern technology, will greatly benefit Mysuru city. — Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation