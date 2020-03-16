Traffic ban on Irwin Road for three months

March 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a request by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to Mysuru Police to impose a ban on traffic on the Irwin Road to take up road widening works, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has banned the movement of all types of vehicles on Irwin Road up to three months and has urged motorists to take alternate roads suggested by the Police.

Movement of traffic on Irwin Road [from Nehru Circle to Sir M. Visvesvaraya Circle (Ayurveda Hospital Circle) and vice-versa] will be banned for traffic for period of three months. Though the press note from the City Commissioner’s Office states that the ban has come into effect from yesterday (Mar. 15), vehicular movement on Irwin Road was usual this morning with MCC taking up only minor works of road widening. Complete traffic ban is likely to come into effect as soon as the the major works begin.

Alternate routes: KSRTC buses plying from Nehru Circle to Sir M. Visvesvaraya Circle, should proceed on B.N. Road – Hyder Ali Khan Circle (Five Lights Circle) – Church Road – St. Philomena’s Church Circle – Ashoka Road – Gumchi Junction – take left and proceed on Pulikeshi Road to reach New Sayyaji Rao Road and proceed further.

All types of vehicles except Heavy Motor Vehicles, plying from Nehru Circle to Sir M. Visvesvaraya Circle should proceed via Ashoka Road to Kabir Road Junction, take left turn, proceed on Kabir Road to reach New Sayyaji Rao Road and proceed further. Vehicles proceeding from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Circle to Nehru Circle should turn south from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Circle, proceed via New Sayyaji Rao Road – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road – Gandhi Square – Mahaveer Circle – take the road in front of Town Hall and proceed further, according to a press release from the PRO, City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.

