CM to offer ‘bagina’ at KRS tomorrow

August 28, 2019

To perform puja atop Chamundi Hill before visiting flood-hit areas in Kodagu

Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will offer ‘bagina’ to River Cauvery at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya tomorrow (Aug.29) at 12.45 pm.

Water level in the reservoir has reached the maximum level of 124.80 ft following copious rains in the Cauvery catchment areas. Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish will also be present on the occasion.

According to official sources, CM Yediyurappa will leave from HAL Airport in Bengaluru in a helicopter at 10.30 am and land at Lalitha Mahal Palace Helipad at 11.20 am.

Later, he will visit Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill by road where he will perform special puja.

On his return to helipad, the Chief Minister will fly to KRS at 12.30 pm and land at Karnataka Engineering Research Station (KERS) helipad at KRS in Srirangapatna Taluk at 12.45 pm where he will offer ‘bagina’ to River Cauvery.

CM Yediyurappa will leave for Kushalnagar at 1.45 pm from KERS Helipad and arrive at Kudige Sainik School Helipad near Kushalnagar at 2.15 pm.

He will hold a meeting with Kodagu MLAs, MP and District Officials on flood-related issue and rehabilitation status of the flood victims.

Later, the Chief Minister will inspect the flood affected areas in Kodagu and relief camps before heading back to Bengaluru at 4.45 pm.

