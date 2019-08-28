80,000 flower pots ready for Dasara Flower Show

August 28, 2019

Flower Show from Sept.29 to Oct.13 at Kuppanna Park

More than 40 varieties of flowers on display

This year the flower show is for 15 days

Flower Show in memory of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar

Mysuru: In the light of Dasara festival, the Dasara Flower Show will be held for 15-day at Kuppanna Park in Nazarbad from Sept.29 to Oct.13. This year more than 40 varieties of flowers with an array of colours and flowering plants will be a treat to the eyes.

Already, more than 80,000 plants including the hybrid varieties have been grown in the flower pots in various nurseries. Just like people throng for watching Jumboo Savari, Dasara Exhibition, Food Mela and other cultural programmes, Dasara Flower Show has also become one of the biggest attractions.

There is a very good response from the tourists and locals for the flower show and it is growing by the year. Every year a theme is chosen and the flowers are used to depict it. The Horticulture Department is gearing up to make this year’s flower show more attractive.

80,000 Flower Pots: During the nine-day festival, all along the walking path, more than 80,000 flower pots with different varieties of flowers will be lined up. The flowers are being nurtured to see that they flower just as the Dasara commences.

The flowers in the pots are being grown at the nurseries in Kuppanna Park, Government Guest House, Curzon Park, Gordon Park and the Horticulture Department in Exhibition. The flowers are being preserved by using manure and watering the plants.

Horticulture Department Senior Assistant Director Habiba Nishad speaking to Star of Mysore said that more than 80,000 flowers required for the flower show is being grown in five centres.

There are more than 40 varieties that include French Marigold, Dianthera, Verbena, Begonia, Dahlia, Firebush, Ornamental Kale, Zinnia, Vinca, Salvia, Marigold, Sweet William, Celosia, which are being grown.

Even as these varieties are being grown, exotic species like Lilies, Curcuma, Kalanchoe and other varieties are being bought. Seeds of those plants which flower after 150 days have been sown from April and May itself. This apart, those plants which flower in 80 days, 60 days, 50 days and 30 days have already been grown and by the time the flower show begins all these flowers will be in full bloom, she said.

Since this is the birth centenary year of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, it has been decided to dedicate this year’s flower show to the last Ruler of Mysuru. In the earlier flower shows, a few of the places were lying vacant in Kuppanna Park. This year, 60 per cent of the park will be landscaped and a permanent children’s park is also being established. The playing equipment for them is also being installed at the park.

On the directions of District In-charge Minister V. Somanna, the flower show is being held for 15 days, while last year it was for 12 days. To maintain the freshness of the flowers it will be changed twice, said Habiba Nishad.

The Horticulture Department officials will decide upon the theme this year very shortly. But it is for sure that the Glass House will be teeming with flowers, she said.

