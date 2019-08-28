A.K. Subbaiah no more

August 28, 2019

Bengaluru: Former MLC and Senior Advocate Ajjikuttira Kariappa Subbaiah (A.K. Subbaiah) passed away at a private hospital here yesterday. He was 85. He is survived by five sons, a large number of relatives, friends and followers.

His mortal remains were kept for public viewing at his native village in Kodagu.

Last rites were performed at his Kallugundi Estate at Bellur in Hudikeri, South Kodagu, this evening.

Known as a firebrand politician, A.K. Subbaiah was born on Aug.9, 1934 to Ajjikuttira Kariappa and Chinnamma couple at Konangeri village in Hudikeri of Virajpet taluk. Having lost his parents at a very young age, he was brought up by his maternal uncle. He was known for his firebrand attitude since his young age and once he had to face the ire of few officials for questioning with regard to alleged harassment to farmers at the Revenue Department office in Srimangala.

Subbaiah started his career as a teacher at one of the schools in Gejjehanagodi in Somwarpet taluk and later worked as a Second Division Assistant in Health Department. After graduating in Law from Sarada Vilas College in Mysuru during 1963, he started his practise as an Advocate in Virajpet along with involving himself in politics. Earlier, during 1959 elections, he had campaigned for ‘Praja Socialist Party’ candidate in Virajpet. He was elected as an MLC in 1966 from Jansangh. Later, he served as an MLC for four terms.

Subbaiah, who was known for his social activism, had raised his voice against Jamma Bane issue, Madhav Gadgil Report and UNESCO projects which could harm Kodagu. After having joined Jansangh, Subbaiah also served the BJP as its first State President in 1982. He was close to Atal Bihari Vajapayee who had visited Subbaiah at his residence in Virajpet. At the time when Subbaiah led the BJP in the State, a total of 18 MLAs including the current CM B.S. Yediyurappa and late V.S. Archarya had entered the Legislative Assembly for the first time. He not only took on the then Gundu Rao-led Government for alleged corruption but also made sure the then Minister C.M. Ibrahim resigned for his alleged role in the Rolex watch scandal.

After being expelled from the BJP for some reasons, A.K. Subbaiah took on the RSS and BJP protesting against its ideologies. A reputed votary with substance with every work he spoke, Subbaiah had unsuccessfully formed his own party ‘Kannada Naadu’ after the 1984 elections. Later, he joined Congress, BSP and the JD(S), before fading away in the State politics. He was also jailed for 19 months during the Emergency. Subbaiah was also targeted by few groups for supporting Tipu Jayanti announced by the Siddharamaiah-led Government.

A.K. Subbaiah, who was suffering from kidney ailments, was admitted to the Manipal Hospital where he was being treated. Though there were signs of recovery, he suddenly slipped into coma on Monday, it is said.

The mortal remains of A.K. Subbaiah was kept at his R.T. Nagar residence in Bengaluru for public-viewing before being shifted to his native in Kodagu.

He leaves behind five sons including former Additional Advocate General A.S. Ponnanna. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others have condoled Subbaiah’s demise.

