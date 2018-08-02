School atop Chamundi Hill ransacked by miscreants

Property, books worth Rs. 2.5 lakh destroyed

Mysuru: Miscreants broke into the Chamundi Betta Higher Primary School atop Chamundi Hill last night and ransacked rooms leaving all the classrooms in total disarray. Students and teachers, who came to the school this morning, were left dazed.

The miscreants entered the classrooms breaking the tiled roof of the school and rummaged through the books which also had the profile of the students and scattered them all round the class rooms and also threw down the tables and chairs destroying property worth Rs.2.5 lakh.

The incident came to light in the morning when the teachers and the students came to the school and were shocked to find the classrooms completely vandalised.

Immediately the Cluster Resource Person Usha Nandini and Block Resource Persons Shashiraj and Basavaraj were informed about the incident. They reached the spot and called the K.R. Police Station.

Usha Nandini, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, said that property worth Rs. 2.5 lakh has been destroyed and they could not pinpoint the reason for the action.

She said that the miscreants removed the tiles to enter the classrooms and just ransacked the whole place. They have even smashed the bulbs and the switch board, leaving everything in a shambles.

The school started in 1957 has a total of 48 students with 37 girls and 11 boys studying from first to seventh standard. The school has two teachers and one guest teacher handling all the seven classes.

“We have been complaining to the Police and the Muzrai Department as this has happened for the second time in the last two years. But to no avail,” said Nandini.

K.R. Police Inspector Prakash and staff and Gram Panchayat Members visited the school. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.