MBA student arrested for robbing Kerala tourists

Nanjangud: An MBA student has been booked in Nanjangud for robbery. After robbing a few tourist students from Kerala, the accused, under the influence of drugs and alcohol, drove away with their vehicle only to meet with an accident. He has now been remanded to 15-day judicial custody.

The accused MBA student has been identified as K.L. Daniel Joseph, a resident of Ramaswamy Layout in Nanjangud. He is the member of the notorious “Gudda Gang” in Nanjangud where he, along with other members of the gang, indulged in various illegal activities. Daniel is pursuing his MBA technical course.

Last night, Daniel extorted money from a group of students who had come in their Swift car (KL-57 H-1936). The students were on a trip of Mysuru and Nanjangud. At midnight as their car was passing the St. Carmel Convent Road, Daniel flagged down the vehicle and told the occupants of the car that he was a Police Officer.

After threatening the hapless tourist students, Daniel snatched money and their mobile phones. The terrified students meekly handed over their cash and valuables to Daniel. Later, Daniel drove the car along with the students in the middle of the night.

Daniel was in an inebriated condition and unable to control the vehicle, he collided with a road divider near Kadakola Police Sub-station.

He sustained injuries on his head and the students shifted him to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. Students, meanwhile, informed the Police and ASI Bharathi took him to Nanjangud Police Station and a case was booked against him by Inspector Shivamurthy and Sub-inspector Veerabhadrappa.

The students narrated their ordeal to the Police and said that Daniel abused and manhandled them. Later, the students were asked to take a bus to Kerala and come after a few days to take their vehicle back to their State after repairs.

Police said that Daniel is the son of a Pastor of a church in Nanjangud. He was into drugs and alcohol and was a member of “Gudda Gang” in Nanjangud.

Considering the seriousness of the offence, the Police have arrested him under robbery charges and have produced before a magistrate who has handed over Daniel to 15-day judicial custody.

With Daniel’s arrest, the Police are now hoping to unravel more criminal cases that have the involvement of the “Gudda Gang”. Police said that they were under tremendous pressure not to book Daniel under the robbery offence. But Mysuru Superintendent of Police Amit Singh intervened and directed the Nanjangud Police not to bow to any pressure and book Daniel under relevant criminal sections.