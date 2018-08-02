Tigress found dead in Kabini backwaters; Big Cat was electrocuted, confirms post-mortem
Tigress found dead in Kabini backwaters; Big Cat was electrocuted, confirms post-mortem

Mysuru:  Veterinarians, who conducted post-mortem of the carcass of the tigress which was found dead in Kabini backwaters yesterday, have confirmed that it had died of electrocution.

When the Forest staff removed the carcass from the water, they found that the claws of the tigress missing and on searching nearby, a black plastic cover was found with the claws of the tigress in it. They suspected that those who had de-clawed the tigress may have been unable to take it with them fearing of being caught and had left it behind.

Female elephant found dead: Meanwhile, the Forest staff, who was on their regular beat at Ganaguru limits in Anechowkur coming under Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, have found the body of a female elephant aged about 50 years yesterday morning.

Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb conducted the post-mortem. It is suspected that the elephant may have died due to a fight, according to ACF Prasanna Kumar. Anechowkur RFO Kiran Kumar and others were present.

