Five bike-lifters arrested: Eight two-wheelers worth about Rs.5.5 lakh recovered

Mysuru: In separate operations, the Metagalli and V.V. Puram Police have arrested five persons on charges of lifting two-wheelers and have recovered eight two-wheelers worth about Rs.5.5 lakh from them.

The Metagalli Police, during an operation conducted on July 31 near Akshaya Palace Hotel on the Ring Road, arrested two persons who were standing near a tea shop along with the vehicles in a suspicious manner.

The arrested have been identified as M. Girish alias Putta of Shyadanahalli in Mysuru and a resident of Ashraya Layout, Chikkagollarahatti in Bengaluru and G. Girish of Muneshwara Layout in Doddagollarahatti in Bengaluru.

When interrogated, the accused are said to have confessed of lifting one bike in V.V. Puram Police limits in Mysuru and two bikes in Byadarahalli Police limits in Bengaluru. Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered one Yamaha FZ, one Bajaj Pulsar 220 and one KTM bike worth about Rs.3 lakh from them.

DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe and N.R. Sub-Division ACP C. Gopal supervised Metagalli Inspector H.T. Sunil Kumar, SI Vishwanath, ASI Shivashankar and staff Lingarajappa, Ganesh, Mahadevappa, Suresh, Harish, Ashok, Jeevan, Chandrakanth Talawar, Ravindra and Asha in the nabbing and recovery operation.

In the second operation conducted by V.V. Puram Police near the Railway under-bridge in Yadavagiri on Aug.1, the Police intercepted a passenger auto in which three persons were carrying batteries and arrested them.

The arrested have been identified as Varun of Hebbal, Ravi Kumar of Manjunathapura and Mahesh of Lakshmikanthanagar in city.

During interrogation, the accused are said to have confessed of stealing two Amaron batteries, three two-wheelers in Hebbal Police limits, one two-wheeler in Vijayanagar Police limits and one in Metagalli Police limits. Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered three Honda Activa scooters and two Suzuki Access scooters all worth about Rs.2.5 lakh from them.

DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe and N.R. Sub-Division ACP C. Gopal supervised V.V. Puram Inspector P.A. Sooraj, ASI Prabhakar and staff Somashekar, Prasanna Eeranna and Manjunath in the nabbing and recovery operation.