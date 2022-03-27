Schools cannot refuse hall tickets for non-payment of fees: Minister
News

Schools cannot refuse hall tickets for non-payment of fees: Minister

March 27, 2022

Bengaluru: Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh told the State Assembly on Friday that strict instructions have been given to the Department officials to ensure that students of Aided and Private Schools are not denied their hall tickets because of non-payment of fees. 

Replying to an issue raised by MLA Manjunath during Zero Hour, he said that at a meeting held recently, strict instructions have already been issued to DDPIs (Deputy Directors of Public Instruction) and BEOs (Block Education Officers) to see that no student is denied hall ticket.

“School  Managements have been clearly told not to deny hall ticket to students because of non-payment of dues and there need not be any doubts in this regard. It is observed that some schools have told students that hall ticket and transfer certificate will not be issued in case of non-payment of dues and also have made students to stand outside the classrooms. Since strict instructions have been issued in this regard at the meeting and there is no reason to worry about it,” asserted Nagesh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching