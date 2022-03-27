Charges of irregularities and functional lapses: Mandya Tahsildar suspended
March 27, 2022

Mysore/Mandya: Mandya Tahsildar Chandrashekar S. Gaali has been suspended, pending enquiry, on charges of irregularities, functional lapses and dereliction of duty.

Chandrashekar Gaali has been suspended on 13 counts of  serious charges, which  include  providing official information without Government knowledge in connection with a case pertaining to the dispute over a parcel of land coming under Survey No. 54 of Guttalu village in Mandya taluk, seeking bribe for doing favours in connection with a site at Halebudanur village, celebration of the birthday of his son at KRS in violation of COVID guidelines when the third wave of the pandemic was at its peak, inaction concerning a complaint regarding missing of over 525 sacks of rice illegally stored at a godown at Mandya’s Swarnasandra, showing disinterest towards election duties, failure in timely disposal of Land Revenue applications, undue delay in registration of lands allotted under SC/ST Act, 1978, laxity  in resolving  disputes concerning Mutation appeals  and lapses in the running of Taluk Office, among others.

As the charges were found to be prima facie true, the Under Secretary to the Revenue Department, M.S. Rashmi, based on the recommendation of Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) S. Aswathi on Mar. 8, issued the order suspending Chandrashekar S. Gaali, pending enquiry.

Following suspension of Chandrashekar, K.R. Pet Tahsildar Shweta has been given additional charge as Mandya Tahsildar.

