Sadbhavana awards presented to various achievers

March 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Brahmibhuta Sri Vasudeva Maharaj’s 83rd Jayanthi, three achievers from various fields were honoured with Sadbhavana Prashasti by Brahmibhuta Vasudeva Maharaj Foundation yesterday at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city.

M. Basavaraju (Social Work – Organising), Dr. Leela Basavaraju (Theatre) and K.P. Yogesh (Politics – Social Work) are the three achievers who were conferred with Sadbhavana awards.

Speaking on the occasion, social worker Dr. K. Raghuram Vajpayee said, “Vasudeva Maharaj had rejected all the facilities provided by the kings during his period and opted to stay in a rented house and lead a simple life throughout his lifetime. People even now call him as Vasudeva Maharaj for his immense simplicity and humbleness.”

MLC C.N. Manjegowda who too spoke said, “Following footsteps of our ancestors and great achievers will help everyone to lead a meaningful life. Youths must follow and adopt certain ethics which were set by great personalities. In this line, Brahmibhuta Vasudeva Maharaj’s life is a great example which guides everyone.”

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal presided. Brahmibhuta Vasudeva Maharaj Foundation Founder-President M.V. Nagendra Babu and others were present.