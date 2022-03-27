Senior sculptor Shivalingappa honoured

March 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior sculptor L. Shivalingappa was honoured on his 75th birthday at a programme organised by Kalavida L. Shivalingappa – 75 Abinandana Samiti, Mysuru at Nataraja Sabha Bhavan in Agrahara here yesterday.

Former University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa released the books and the felicitation volume. Karnataka Shilpakala Academy Chairman Veeranna M. Arkasali inaugurated a painting and sculpture exhibition organised as part of the felicitation programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. K.S. Rangappa said, “Shivalingappa has a great recognition throughout the State. He has a vast knowledge and must get a nationwide recognition. He has not only carved sculptures, but also has published about 40 books,” he said and lauded him for his immense contribution.

Veeranna M. Arkasali who too spoke said, “Shivalingappa is one of the great artists of our State. He has recognised himself through his works. During the kings rule, artists were encouraged and were getting a lot of support. But at present, there is no one to recognise artists like him.” Shivalingappa’s wife Prabha was also felicitated along with him.

Hosamutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, former President Y.D. Rajanna, Kadamba Ranga Vedike President Rajashekar Kadamba, Karnataka State Muktaka Sahitya Academy Hon. President S. Ramaprasad, Corporator B.V. Manjunath, journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar, Samiti members Srikantaswamy, M. Chandrashekar, Dr. Jamunarani Mirle, Srikanta Murthy and others were present.