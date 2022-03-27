Hebbal Main Road named Dr. Sudha Murty Road

March 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Hebbal Main Road leading from the Hebbal Welcome Arch (Hebbaalina Hebbaagilu) off KRS Road to Kuvempu Circle, was officially named as Dr. Sudha Murty Road. Dr. Sudha Murty is the former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation. A function was held at Hebbal Welcome Arch yesterday evening where Dr. Sudha Murty herself inaugurated the road in the presence of dignitaries.

The road has been named as Dr. Sudha Murty Road in recognition of her yeoman service for the development of Hebbal, which included rejuvenation of the once dead Hebbal Lake and many other developmental works in the locality, where Infosys, Mysuru, has a big campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sudha Murty said that she has been serving the society for the past 25 years in many ways. But it seems that Mysuru is the first city to have recognised her social work by naming the Hebbal Main Road after her. Stating that she was surprised to learn that the road was named on her, Dr. Sudha Murty said she feels that the road in her name is a gift for her service.

Recalling the Infosys Foundation’s interest and work in rejuvenating the utterly neglected Hebbal Lake, she appealed the citizens to take care of the lake just as their own and try to keep it clean always. Stating that the help and co-operation rendered by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda for the rejuvenation of Hebbal Lake cannot be forgotten, she said that the cost of rejuvenation was first understood to be around Rs. 10 to 15 crore. But then it was revised to Rs. 25 crore and when the works were fully completed, the cost stood at a whopping Rs.108 crore. Recalling that it was G.T. Devegowda who recommended her name for Dasara inauguration when H.D. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister, she maintained that she was really virtuous for having inaugurated the Dasara in 2018.

Bemoaning that the once famous ‘Garadi Mane’ concept is fast eroding in the State, Dr. Sudha said that she will do everything possible for the revival of ‘Garadi Mane,’ for which she sought the co-operation of the public.

MLA L. Nagendra in his address, said that the Hebbal Main Road leading from the Welcome Arch in front of Metagalli Police Station, has been developed at a cost of Rs. 4.5 crore. Pointing out that the Hebballina Hebbaagilu has been built at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh, he said that Infosys, which is a Global IT leader, has provided thousands of jobs directly or indirectly to the people of Mysuru and also for those from other places.

Highlighting the social services rendered by Dr. Sudha Murty and Infosys Foundation over the years, including construction of new blocks at Bengaluru’s Jayadeva Hospital at a cost of Rs.123 crore, Nagendra recalled that the Foundation has built homes to thousands of people displaced by natural disasters across the State.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda who too spoke, said that Dr. Sudha Murty, apart from rejuvenating the Hebbal Lake by spending crores of rupees, has also contributed for the development of Lakshmikantha Swamy Temple adjoining Hebbal. Noting that Dr. Sudha Murty was invited to inaugurate Dasara festivities in 2018 in recognition of here yeoman service to the society, when the coalition Government was in power, he said that her services has earned worldwide praise and appreciation.

Local Corporator Pailwan Srinivas said that he has been a witness to the social service of Dr. Sudha Murty. Contending that he has been striving for the past couple of years for naming the Hebbal Main Road as Dr. Sudha Murty Road, he said that the road has now been named after her, following Government approval.

Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, Corporators Prema Shankaregowda, Lakshmi, K.V. Sridhar and Ramesh, former Corporator Shivanna, Congress leader K. Harish Gowda, local leaders Shivamadegowda, C.N. Dandapani, B.J. Nagendra, Prakash, Subbanna and others were present.