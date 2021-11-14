Infosys Narayana Murthy couple visits KRS

Infosys Founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and his wife Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty, visited KRS Reservoir and Brindavan Gardens near Srirangapatna in Mandya district on Saturday and viewed the massive storage of water in the reservoir. Sudha Murty expressed happiness that the reservoir had reached its maximum level this year too. “Let the reservoir reach its maximum capacity every year and bring happiness in the lives of farmers,” she added.
Sir MV’s creation visited by modern day equivalent of Sir MV! Please continue to match Sir MV’s breadth and depth of contribution to society, and continue to show light on individual integrity. We love you both deeply!