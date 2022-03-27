VCs’ Conference concludes with Mysore Declaration

March 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day National Conference of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), in association with United Nations and the University of Mysore (UoM), at Manasagangothri campus concluded on Friday with a resolution of realising all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

More than 100 VCs took part in the conference while over 100 VCs participated virtually in the conference that was themed “Realising SDGs through Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).” The Conference was inaugurated by Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The Conference decided that the participating Universities will provide inputs to the AIU to enable the Government to draft a plan of action on how higher education institutions can contribute to realising the goals.

Adopting what was called the ‘Mysore Declaration-2022,’ the VCs resolved to align the University’s education research, innovation and governance towards achieving the goals and targets set out for each of the SDGs.

The Universities have resolved to implement policies and programmes for making the campuses fully sustainable, including self-sufficiency in energy and water, and ensure gender equality and safety and security of women.

The Universities shall lead by example and implement green practices, smart campus technologies and strong industry and society connect. They will give impetus to research and innovation and will aim at strengthening the resolve of the Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and accelerate Circular Economy and Net Zero Compliance by 2035.

The resolutions include consent by the VCs for committing themselves to make University education a vehicle of transformation of local and global community into a highly prosperous, peaceful, happy, healthy and sustainable society. “The Universities would monitor, evaluate their progress in respect of each SDGs and shall bring out a SDG compliance report,” the AIU said.

AMET University Chairman Dr. J. Ramachandran, Justice H.G. Ramesh, UoM VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, AIU President Dr. G. Thiruvasagam, General Secretary Dr. Pankaj Mittal, VCs Conference Nodal Officer N.K. Lokanath and others were present during the valedictory.