Hebbal Police Station to get its own building

March 27, 2022

Construction work in full swing

Works of Devaraja Civil and Traffic and Alanahalli Police Stations too in progress

Mysore/Mysuru: The Hebbal Police Station, which is now functioning from a private building near Shubodhini Kalyana Mantap on the Outer Ring Road, will now have its own building and the construction of the new Police Station building is going on at a brisk pace.

The proposed new building for the Hebbal Police Station will have facilities such as lock-up, separate chambers for Inspector and Sub-Inspector, an armoury to store arms and ammunition, parking lot and all basic facilities.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, who took keen interest, got a site sanctioned at Kuvempu Circle on Hebbal Main Road for the construction of the Police Station. The spacious Hebbal Police Station building is being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.15 crore from the Police Department grant behind the Public Library near Kuvempu Circle and works of ground and first floors are in progress. As the new Police Station building has roads on three sides, it is suitable for a Police Station and has enough space to park seized vehicles. Also, the new Police Station is in a convenient location for the public to visit.

Dr. Chandragupta said that Karnataka State Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (KSPH&IDCL) has awarded the tender to one Vinod Kumar, who has started the construction works in January. The construction work will be completed by July or August as per the specifications of Grade-4 Police Station, he added.

Four Police Stations — Devaraja Civil and Traffic, Hebbal and Alanahalli Police Stations — that are functioning from private buildings will have their own buildings.

Construction works of these four Police Stations with all basic facilities have commenced in January in accordance to the Police manual and will be completed in July or August.

While the Hebbal Police Station is being constructed at Kuvempu Circle on Hebbal Main Road, Devaraja Civil and Traffic Police Station are coming up near Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan at Devaraja Mohalla. Alanahalli Police Station is coming up near Deve Gowda Circle on the Outer Ring Road.

Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. is undertaking the construction works of all the four Police Stations and all necessary infrastructure will be provided at these Police Stations. —Dr. Chandragupta, Mysuru City Police Commissioner