Schools witness rise in student attendance

September 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With COVID-19 situation easing in the district, most schools of the city (Higher Primary and High Schools) are witnessing a steady increase in student attendance, as the confidence level of students and parents alike has risen, which can be attributed to the safety and precautionary measures taken on a full-scale by the District Administration and School Managements alike.

While High Schools and PU Colleges re-opened for the new academic year (2021-22) last month, standards from six to eight (Higher Primary) re-opened last Monday (Sept. 6).

Many schools reported a rise in student attendance today as compared to last week, giving some relief to school administrators, who were reportedly anxious about the number of students who would actually attend physical classes after the Government allowed re-opening of schools and colleges in a phased manner.