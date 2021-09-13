Bird-watching at Tippayanakere; 51 bird species identified
September 13, 2021

Maintaining green spaces in urban areas is the need of the hour, says Naturalist Sapthagirish

Mysore/Mysuru: Aranya Outreach, along with Mysore Science Foundation, had organised a bird-watching event at Tippayanakere on Outer Ring Road in city yesterday.

About 25 to 30 bird enthusiasts aged between 8 and 60 years took part in the event during which 51 bird species including Pied Cuckoo, Black Winged Stilts, Painted Storks, Grey Pelicans or Spot Billed Pelicans, Black Headed Ibis, Red Avadavats, Ashy Prinia, Pied Bush Chat and other species were spotted.

M.K. Sapthagirish of Aranya Outreach, who was the resource person, helped the participants in identifying the birds and also provided information such as birds’ behaviour, habitat, etc.

Spot-Billed Ducks

Speaking about identification of birds, Sapthagirish said that it is very important to observe the feathers, beaks, colour, neck and spots on feathers as most of them look alike with very minute differences between them.

“Development is inevitable around urban areas and with this comes the challenge of maintaining the remaining green spaces in the form of parks, lakes, tanks, vegetated areas etc. These green areas are crucial for dispersal and act as movement corridor for many birds and lesser mammals. This also helps urban population to connect with nature and thus increases the human well-being and also helps us to cultivate an interest in nature conservation which is the need of the hour.”

Red Avadavat

Pointing out that the objective of nature walks was to bring in the ideologies of conservation and protection of wildlife and existing green space in urban areas among the young minds and adults, Sapthagirish said that there is a need to conserve the remaining green patches, maintain a balance and conserve them for future.

Mysore Science Foundation’s Santosh Kumar, MGN Prasad, Manjula and others were present.

