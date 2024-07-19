Second Ashada Friday: Chamundi Hill temple fruitfully decorated

July 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Braving intermittent rains, devotees thronged Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill to have darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari on the second Ashada Friday this morning.

Puja rituals commenced as early as 3.30 am and the temple was thrown open to devotees at 6 am.

In spite of steady rains, which is giving no respite to Mysureans for the past couple of days, the devotees started queuing up at the Hill temple after KSRTC started its free service to the Hill top at 5 am. However, according to sources, the number of devotees during the second Ashada Friday is a bit lesser as compared to the first one on July 12.

Perhaps for the first time, the entire precincts of the Hill temple was magnificently decorated with a variety of fruits, flowers and vegetables such as apple, grapes, coconuts, cucumber etc.

Rains did not deter the devotees who chose to climb the 1,008 Hill steps right from early morning to seek the blessings and to fulfil their vows.

Entry of all types of private vehicles to the Hill temple was banned and devotees were required to take free KSRTC buses from Lalitha Mahal grounds, which will be available till 8 pm.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements for ensuring the safety and security of devotees. They were seen making regular public announcements asking devotees to take care of their belongings and to be beware of thieves, pickpockets and miscreants.

Yeshwanthpur BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar, also a former Co-operation and Mysuru District In-charge Minister, Congress leader H.V. Rajeev and others also had the darshan of the deity this morning.