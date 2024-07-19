Rain batters Kodagu

July 19, 2024

Madikeri: Heavy torrential rain accompanied by gusty winds has thrown normal life out of gear in Kodagu district over the last few days. To make matters worse, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains. Schools, colleges and Anganwadis have been shut today as a precautionary measure.

As per the data released by the office of the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner this morning, the district has received 105.71 mm of rain in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 19. Madikeri taluk alone recorded 135.4 mm, while Virajpet and Ponnampet taluks recorded 113.0 mm and 74 mm, respectively.

Somwarpet taluk recorded 112.2 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, while Kushalnagar taluk recorded 44.6 mm. Shanthalli in Somwarpet received 174 mm by the morning of July 18, and in the last 5 days, it has recorded 900 mm of rainfall.

Bhagamandala has received 222.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The rain data collected from some places in Kodagu in the last 24 hours includes Napoklu (150.2 mm), Sampaje (102.5 mm), Ammatti (148.5 mm), Ponnampet (74 mm), Balele (46.5 mm), Hudikeri (84.6 mm), Srimangala (85.0 mm), and Suntikoppa (71 mm).

Excess rainfall percentage

According to the daily natural disaster situation report, from June 1 to 18, the district received 1018.0 mm of rainfall, with Kodlipet receiving 290 percent of its usual rainfall, Sanivarsante 164 percent, Santhahalli 223 percent, Virajpet 158 percent, Kushalnagar 430 percent, Suntikoppa 314 percent, Hudikeri 272 percent, and Srimangala recording 153 percent.

In the last 24 hours, two houses were fully damaged, four were severely damaged, and 16 houses were partially damaged. 51 electric poles crashed, disrupting the electricity supply.

The Cauvery River, which is in spate, is flowing above the danger mark at Bethri and Kushalnagar, with heavy discharge from Harangi. Water rafting at T. Shettigeri in Srimangala hobli near Tata Tea Estate has been banned due to the Cauvery being in spate.

Overflowing rivers and streams

Water is flowing over the Napoklu and Madikeri Road. On the Kaggodlu-Biligeri Road, one side of the bridge is eroding. In Kushalnagar area, heavy rains and overflowing Cauvery River have caused significant hardships for residents and business owners at Sai Layout. The municipality is using loudspeakers to alert citizens to relocate their belongings to safer areas.

Yesterday, from 12 noon to 2 pm, Gonikoppal and its surrounding areas experienced a cloudburst, flooding the town and the main road. Widespread rain has caused landslides and damage to homes in various parts of the district, with water pooling on roads and hindering movement. Some families with damaged homes have been relocated, and relief distribution is underway.

Due to the rising water levels in the Cauvery River, the District Administration is taking steps to relocate families living near the river in areas like Karadigodu, Siddapura and Nelyahudikeri. Tahsildars from different taluks have visited the affected areas to assess the damage.

Night traffic ban on Mangaluru-Madikeri highway

Starting last night, all vehicle movement in the night will be prohibited on the Mangaluru-Madikeri highway due to road repair work near Karthoji village, as per the orders of the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner. The night traffic ban orders will be enforced till July 22. ‘Kalaji Kendras’ have been opened at Siddapura’s Karadigodu, Balyamundur & B. Shettigeri in Ponnampet taluk. Food items, bedding, soap and water have been given. Following the landslides, relocating residents of Maletirike Betta and Ayyappa Betta in Virajpet is now necessary.