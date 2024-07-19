Highway Under Water

July 19, 2024

Mysuru-Ooty Highway (NH-766) submerged at Mallanamoole Mutt Junction near Nanjangud

Traffic on Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway diverted

Holiday declared for Mysuru Schools

Mysore/Mysuru: Following heavy rains, Mysuru-Ooty Road (National Highway-766) is submerged near Mallanamoole Mutt junction close to Nanjangud, with overflow of water from River Kapila, flowing adjacent to the Highway, due to heavy discharge of water from Kabini Dam.

The Highway is closed for traffic from yesterday 11 pm itself, with the Police diverting vehicles coming from Mysuru side towards Nanjangud near Adakanahalli Industrial Area and connect to the Hejjige Bridge to travel further towards the temple town, as it connects Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar Roads. While on the opposite side, vehicles coming towards

Mysuru have to take diversion towards the same Hejjige Bridge and proceed further via Tandavapura to reach the Highway.

It is said that, flood water is standing above four feet from the ground, submerging the Highway near Mallanamoole Mutt junction, a low-lying area, which is vulnerable to floods during such rainy conditions in the district, in the recent years.

The villagers nearby, who rushed to catch a glimpse of the Highway that resembles an extended river area, were seen playing in water and recording fun and frolicking moments, on their cell phone cameras.

The incessant rain in the last 24 hours, with no respite yet, has led to a surge in inflow of water to Kabini, Nugu and Taraka Dams in neighbouring H.D. Kote taluk in the district, following heavy rains in Wayanad, the catchment area in neighbouring Kerala State.

Whenever there is a heavy rainfall contributing to the inflow of water into the dams in the region, the flood water inundates the areas in the vicinity of Kapila river in Nanjangud.

The Snana Ghatta (bath area) at Kapila river, where the devotees of Srikanteshwara Swamy temple take a holy dip, is flowing above danger level, with the water flooding towards Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar Road, submerging Mudi Katte (where devotees tonsure their head) on the premises of bath area.

Police have barricaded the area around river and have been making announcements to prevent any unruly people from venturing close to the water.

The landmark Hadinaaru Kalu Mantapa, a heritage structure standing on 16 pillars in Kapila River, is also totally submerged, indicating the substantial rise in water level.

Similarly, at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk, the bridge above River Kapila is inundated, keeping the shrine out of bounds for devotees visiting the place from Mysuru side.

Holiday for Mysuru Schools Last minute decision irks parents

With no respite from rain, the Mysuru District Administration announced holiday for the schools in the district today, as a precautionary measure.

Deputy Director of School Education and Literacy Department H.K. Pandu said “All schools including primary, middle and high school have been declared holiday for the day, as a precautionary measure.”

However, as the holiday was declared at the eleventh hour, at about 8 am, most of the schools communicated the same to parents subsequently on WhatsApp groups, stretching up to 8.30 am, that irked the parents, as most of the children had already left for school either in school bus or private vehicles.

The working couples, who drop their wards early at schools, had to bear the brunt, with the sudden declaration of holiday for schools.