Second batch of five Dasara elephants arrive

September 6, 2024

Weight checked today; Sugreeva tops with 5,190 kg

Mysuru: The second batch of five Dasara elephants arrived at Mysore Palace yesterday evening and joined the first batch of nine elephants which are housed in temporary sheds at Mysore Palace premises.

Upon their arrival, the five elephants — Prashanth, Hiranya, Mahendra, Dodda Harave Lakshmi and Sugreeva — were given traditional welcome at Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace and were let into the Palace premises.

The truck carrying one of the Dasara jumbos of second batch entering the Palace premises.

Weight checked

This morning, among the 14 Dasara elephants, 12 of them, led by Captain Abhimanyu, went on a Jumboo Savari route familiarisation exercise. Elephants Kanjan and Varalakshmi were rested today.

After coming out of the North Gate of Mysore Palace, the 12 elephants passed via K.R. Circle and Sayyaji Rao Road where the second batch of five elephants took a diversion on Dhanvantri Road to reach Sairam and Co., 40 tonnes Electronic Weighing Services on Dhanvantri Road while the remaining seven elephants of the first batch continued on the Jumboo Savari route.

On reaching the Sairam and Co, the weight of all five elephants was checked in the presence of Forest Department officials. Sugreeva topped the weight chart with 5,190 kg, followed by Mahendra with 4,910 kgs, Prashanth 4,875 kg, Dodda Harave Lakshmi 3,485 kg and Hiranya weighing 2,930 kg.

Elephant caretaker Rangaraju leading the Dasara elephants during their routine training on Jumboo Savari route this morning.

After the weights were checked, the five elephants passed via J.K. Grounds and Irwin Road to reach Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, where the seven Dasara elephants, which went up to Old RMC returned and joined the five elephants. From there they returned to the Palace.

Among the total 14 Dasara elephants, Golden Howdah-carrier Abhimanyu tops the weight with 5,560 kg (weight checked on Aug. 24) followed by Sugreeva with 5,190 kg and Dhananjaya with 5,155 kg.

Picture shows Sugreeva being weighed at the electronic weighing machine on Dhanvantri Road.

Special puja to all Dasara elephants tomorrow

With Ganesha Chaturthi being celebrated tomorrow, special puja to all Dasara elephants will be held tomorrow at 12.30 pm at Mysore Palace premises.