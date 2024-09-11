Dasara: Palace gets new coat of paint

September 11, 2024

Mysuru: With this year’s Dasara round the corner, the Mysore Palace Board authorities have started to give a facelift to the Palace with a new coat of paint.

The Palace will play host to various activities like cultural programmes by renowned artistes and the grand Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami. The 10-day festivities starting from Oct. 3 will conclude on Oct. 12.

The gardening works have also begun in the Mysore Palace premises.

The Horticulture Department, which has already brought various flower pots, will arrange them at various places inside the Palace before the festivities begin.