Health check-up camp held for Mahouts and Kavadis

September 11, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru District Administration, in association with Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, conducted health check-up camp for Mahouts, Kavadis and their family members participating in this year’s Dasara, at Mysore Palace premises here this morning.

The team of doctors and nursing staff, under the supervision of Narayana Hospital Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Deepak Bettadu, subjected the Mahouts, Kavadis and family members to several checks including BP, GRBS, BMI, ECG, ECHO, BMD, IBREAST  and PAPSMEAR.

Doctors were also present at venue for consultation.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, DCF Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda said that the Department in association with Narayana Hospital was conducting health check-up camp for Mahouts, Kavadis and family members to ensure that they were in good health ahead of this year’s Dasara.

“The Mahouts and Kavadis have been instructed to make use of the health camp to get themselves checked for any health issues and those found to have issues will be provided with suitable treatment by the doctors,” he added.

More than 50 people, including the security personnel, took part in the camp. Narayana Health Deputy General Manager Sant Kumar, Palace ACP H. Chandrashekar, RFO Santosh Hugar and others were present.

