DSS stages demonstration, demands implementation of inner reservation

September 11, 2024

Mysuru: Members of the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) staged a demonstration in front of the new DC Office on Bannur Road here on Monday urging the State Government to implement inner reservation for SC Community.

Maintaining that reservation has not been fairly distributed among 101 Dalit communities, the DSS members said that they have been protesting seeking a fair distribution for the past 30 years.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court gave a historical verdict on Aug. 1 upholding the Constitutional validity of sub-classification of the Scheduled Castes reservations, they said that the State Government should act on the SC order, announce inner reservation and thus render justice to all SC communities.

Urging the State Government to return the money meant for the welfare of SC/ST communities which it had used for other purposes, they wanted the Government to resume ‘Prabuddha’ student scholarship and foreign studies financial support scheme, which it had scrapped sometime ago.

Earlier, the DSS members, who gathered at the junction of Teresian College on Bannur Road, marched in a procession to the DC Office.

DSS State President Dr. N. Murthy, District President Shankar, office-bearers Swamy, Ballaiah, Ravish, Siddappa, Girish Kumar and others were present.