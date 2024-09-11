To ease congestion at Bengaluru Railway Station: Prominent trains to be extended from Bengaluru to Mysuru, Ch.Nagar

September 11, 2024

Bengaluru: The Railway Department has decided to extend the prominent trains connecting Bengaluru from various destinations up to Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

In the wake of increase in the arrival of trains at the station here, leading to paucity of space to hold them, the Railway Department is learnt to have decided to extend some of the trains to Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Stations.

As a prelude to this, the Railways has dropped the Sub-Urban Rail project and has launched a survey for constructing a four line track between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna has instructed the officers to expedite the survey works, at a meeting related to the implementation of Railway projects in the State and Sub-Urban Rail Project, along with Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil and the officers, at Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

Minister Somanna also assured to get the funds released in consultation with the Union Railway Minister, for the implementation of four line track between Bengaluru, popular as IT City and Mysuru, known as the City of Palaces.

Somanna to visit Mysuru

Minister Somanna, who will be on Karnataka tour from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, will be visiting Mysuru on Sept. 13. He will depart from Bengaluru by road at 7 am to reach Mysuru at 9 am and have darshan at Sri Chamundeshwari Hill Temple at 9.15 am. After a brief stay at Govt. Guest House, he will meet party office-bearers and workers at BJP Office in Chamarajapuram at 10.15 am.

Somanna is scheduled to inspect Ashokapuram Railway Station at 11 am and City Railway Station at 12 noon, following which he will hold a review meeting at SWR Mysuru Division DRM’s Office at 1 pm.