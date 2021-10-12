Chamarajanagar Medical College Teaching Hospital to start health services from Oct. 25
News

Chamarajanagar Medical College Teaching Hospital to start health services from Oct. 25

October 12, 2021

Chamarajanagar: The newly built teaching Hospital attached to Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), which was inaugurated by the President of India on Oct.7, will start public health services from Oct.25.

The  450-bed Hospital, built at a cost of Rs.166.5 crore,  is located at Yedabetta on Chamarajanagar-Gundlupet road, a few distance away from the town.

Barring Maternity, Children and COVID sections, all other Departments  and Out-Patient and In-Patient services at the 350-bed  District Hospital, will be shifted to the new CIMS Hospital.

CIMS Dean and Director Dr. G.M. Sanjeev said that with the inclusion of the 450-bed hospital, the district headquarters will now have a total of 750 beds,catering to the health needs of the people.

Pointing out that the shifting of equipment and other infrastructure from the District Hospital has started, he said that the CIMS Hospital will have several Multi-speciality Departments such as Cardiology, Urology and Neurology. He further said that as the CIMS Hospital is located in the outskirts of the city, the KSRTC authorities have been appealed to improve bus facilities to the Hospital.

The CIMS Hospital is a five-storied one including the ground floor, having a built-up area of 30,728 sq.mtrs. The Hospital has 9 operation theatres, a 50-bed ICU, a Medical Oxygen Storage Tank, a Medical Gas pipeline, a 30-bed emergency unit and Out-Patient Departments (OPD) and In-Patient Wards.

