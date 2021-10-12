Release 25.84 tmcft water to TN
News

Release 25.84 tmcft water to TN

October 12, 2021

Cauvery Water Regulation Committee directs Karnataka

Chennai: Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed Karnataka to release Cauvery water due to Tamil Nadu based on availability of water in its basin reservoirs.

Tamil Nadu has claimed that the CWRC has asked Karnataka to release 39.84 tmcft (Thousand Million Cubic Feet) of water but the Karnataka Government claimed that it has been asked to release 25.84 tmcft.

In the CWRC meet held at Delhi yesterday, the Tamil Nadu Government pointed out that Karnataka has not released water due to it as per the modified judgment of the Supreme Court despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directing Karnataka twice, to release water.

As on Oct. 10, the shortfall in realisation from Karnataka was 25.84 tmcft and this quantum should be released immediately and the CWMA meet should be convened expeditiously, the TN Government urged.

At the meeting, Tamil Nadu demanded that Karnataka should release 45 tmcft of water without any delay. However, Karnataka said it can’t release 45 tmcft of water due to shortage in storage.

CWRC Chairperson Naveen Kumar, who is also chief engineer of Central Water Commission, asked Karnataka to release water to lower riparian States by taking into account current storage.

Following deliberations, in which representatives of Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry participated, the CWRC directed Karnataka to release the pending 25.84 tmcft and additional 14 tmcft due for release by Oct. 30, Tamil Nadu Government claimed.

The CWRC, which also took the stock of current situation in Cauvery basin including inflow and outflow, will submit its report to CWMA that will take a final call on the quantity of water to be released from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching