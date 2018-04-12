Second PU classes to begin on May 2, first PU May 14

Mysuru/Bengaluru: This academic year, Pre-University classes will commence a month ahead of schedule. While second PU students will have to attend classes from May 2, first-year students will have to troop in from May 14.

In the past years, second PU classes would commence in the first week of June, and first PU classes would start by second week. “In view of elections, PU exams were held early. First PU exams were over on Feb. 21, so students have availed vacation of 69 days,” said C. Shikha, Director of Department of Pre-University Education.

The last date for the issuance of application is five days from the announcement of the SSLC results. The last date for submission of applications will be two days after the issuance of the applications, said the circular issued by the PU Board.

In two days following this, the list of students, who have applied, must be displayed in the order of merit.

Four days after the last date of issue of applications, the first list of candidates is to be displayed by individual colleges.

Three days after the third list of candidates is published, the colleges must display the list of students who have paid the fee and cut off percentage, the circular stated.

Shikha said that for students passing out of SSLC and taking admission to first PUC, a provision for bridge course has been made in the academic calendar this time. The bridge course would be conducted in the first week of July.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning Deputy Director of PU Education Dayanand said that the valuation of PU answer scripts have been completed and the bundles will be despatched to the Board where the tabulation work will be done. “CET will be conducted on Apr. 18 and 19 and in Mysuru, over 10,700 candidates will take up the exams at 22 centres,” he said.

The early deadline, however, has upset students studying in other Boards such as those associated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Many fear they may miss the deadline if their results are not announced before admission season begins.

Shikha, however, clarified that there was no need for students to panic. “The first PU bridge course will go on for at least 15 days. The date of admission is extended for students from other boards and for students who clear the SSLC supplementary exam every year,” she added.

ACADEMIC CALENDAR