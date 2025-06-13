Second Taj in city
June 13, 2025

After Taj Group took over Radisson Hotel, now Taj Vivanta to come up in Mysuru

Mumbai: The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company that runs Taj Hotels, on Tuesday announced the signing of a greenfield 115-room hotel in Mysuru, under its Vivanta brand.

The project is being developed in collaboration with Farah Builders, a real estate group based in Karnataka. The 115-room business Hotel is to be built near Hebbal Industrial Area.

Speaking on the occasion, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice-President, Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “Mysuru, with its rich cultural heritage and a diverse economy spanning manufacturing, education and tourism, continues to evolve as a key urban centre. Enhanced connectivity through recent infrastructure developments like the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway is further boosting travel and tourism in the region. This signing aligns with our strategy of expanding in fast-growing economic and cultural destinations. We are delighted to partner with the Farah Group on this project.”

Earlier this year, IHCL also announced the take over of the Radisson Hotel in Mysuru and the transition to turn it into Taj Hotel is in process.

Vivanta Mysuru signals that top hospitality brands are not just visiting, but investing in Mysuru city’s future.

