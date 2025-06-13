20 acres of disputed land reclaimed after Court battle
News

20 acres of disputed land reclaimed after Court battle

June 13, 2025

Mysuru: The Forest Department has regained control of 20 acres of forest land atop Chamundi Hill after a prolonged legal battle, according to Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.N. Basavaraj.

The land, spread across 13 survey numbers, had been claimed by private individuals, leading to litigation and the closure of the Chamundi Vana Information Centre near the Mahishasura statue. In 2011, the Forest Department challenged the District Court’s ruling in the Karnataka High Court.

To strengthen their appeal, officials retrieved crucial historical documents from the State Archives in Mysuru, including a 1945 order from the then Maharaja of Mysore, which confirmed the transfer of nearly 20 acres to the Forest Department. Additional government records from 1940 and 1947 were also submitted.

Following a directive from the High Court, district authorities conducted a local survey and shared real-time findings via WhatsApp. On July 30, 2024, the High Court ruled in favour of the Forest Department, stating that “once land is classified as forest, it remains forest permanently.”

With this landmark judgement, the land has been officially restored to the Forest Department, reaffirming its status as a protected forest.

