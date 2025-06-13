Backward Classes Welfare Department Commissioner visits BCM Hostel
June 13, 2025

Mysuru: Backward Classes Welfare Department Commissioner K.A. Dayanand visited the BCM Hostel at Kuvempunagar in the city on Tuesday and carried out an inspection.

After going around the Hostel store room, kitchen, rooms and toilets, Dayanand had meals at the Hostel itself.

Commissioner Dayanand said that the State Government has sanctioned 150 new Hostels across the State, including 14 in Mysuru district.

Pointing out that the establishment of new Hostels will largely help students coming to the city from other districts for studies, he said that the Hostel Wardens have been directed to ensure that quality food is supplied to the Hostel inmates.

“Hostel Wardens are also instructed to maintain hygiene and cleanliness and to ensure a conducive atmosphere for learning. Also, as most of the inmates are from rural areas, they must be educated and encouraged to take up all the competitive exams for which they are eligible,” he said.

MCC Deputy Commissioner G.S. Somashekar, BCM District Officer Raghavendra, Taluk Welfare Officer Chandrakala, Hostel Wardens Jagadish, G. Kori Nagaraj, Vadgal Beeregowda and others were present.

