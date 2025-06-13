New future-ready Mysuru to be built on five pillars

June 13, 2025

Likely pillars: Industries | Expertise | Comfortable Living | Tourism | Traffic

Bengaluru: The State Government is considering its ambitious ‘New Mysuru’ project to transform Mysuru — the State’s ‘Cultural Capital’ — into a modern, future-ready urban hub equipped with all contemporary amenities.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh chaired a high-level meeting yesterday to deliberate on the proposal. As envisaged, the plan aims to expand the city’s administrative limits by including surrounding areas and developing them comprehensively to ensure balanced urban growth.

Suresh said, like Bengaluru, Mysuru is a fast-growing city, with the boom in Information Technology (IT), Bio-technology (BT), Industries and residential/housing projects, contributing to the expansion of the city. Accordingly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Government is planning to ready a full-fledged plan.

Five pillars have been identified to implement the ‘New Mysuru’ plan — The first and foremost is ‘Industries in Mysuru’, ‘Expertise in Mysuru,’ ‘Comfortable Living Mysuru,’ ‘Tourism Mysuru’ and ‘Traffic in Mysuru.’

These five features shall be taken into consideration while executing overall plans to make ‘New Mysuru’ come into fruition.

From manufacturing hub to tourist destination

Under ‘Industries in Mysuru’, a hi-tech manufacturing hub will be developed, emphasising the overall development of the manufacturing sector. While the focus through ‘Expertise in Mysuru’ will be on providing training in skills and priority for skill-based jobs, and the establishment of an Entrepreneurial University.

Under the concept ‘Comfortable Living Mysuru’, a well-planned Tech City will be developed, while under ‘Tourism Mysuru’, a total health, wellness and reorientation centre shall be developed. The ‘Traffic in Mysuru’ aims at implementing the Rapid Metro Project.

The Minister said that plans will be implemented on Public-Private-Participation (PPP) model so that there will not be any financial burden on Government. When it comes to capital investment, Mysuru is the second city after Bengaluru, with the increase in value of investment year-on-year, making the city a favourite hub for investment. The Government is focusing on doing business with ease, through early allotment of lands for investors to set up industries, develop innovation-based policies and more priority for investment in basic infrastructure.