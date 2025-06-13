Chamundi Hill gets revamped eco centre to boost green awareness

June 13, 2025

Mysuru: In a bid to raise environmental awareness among devotees, tourists and the general public, the Forest Department has renovated the Environmental Information Centre — also known as the Chamundi Vana and Interpretation Centre — atop Chamundi Hill. Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the upgraded facility on Wednesday.

Located near the Mahishasura statue, the Interpretation Centre has been redeveloped at a cost of nearly Rs. 1 crore. The centre aims to educate visitors on environmental conservation, Chamundi Hill’s biodiversity and various Forest Department initiatives.

It features exhibits on forest and wildlife protection, afforestation efforts, agroforestry practices, sapling distribution, sandalwood cultivation and management of human-wildlife conflict. A section of the centre also pays tribute to forest martyrs.

In his address, Dr. Mahadevappa emphasised the importance of environmental balance, noting that even small ecological imbalances could lead to significant consequences.

“Maintaining the balance of oxygen (21 percent), nitrogen (78 percent) and carbon dioxide (0.04 percent) in the atmosphere is crucial for healthy air quality,” he said, urging public cooperation in forest and wildlife conservation.

The inauguration marks the first phase of a larger project that includes the development of a model tree park, a children’s play area, ‘Pavitra Vana’, ‘Nakshatra Vana’, ‘Rashi Vana’ and shaded pergolas.

Green vision for the future

The redeveloped area will soon feature a Nakshatra Vana with trees corresponding to 27 constellations, including Arjuna, Kadamba, Tulasi, Bevu, Halasu (jackfruit) and Palasha. Other native species to be planted include Peepal, Banyan, Amla, Arjuna, Neem, Indian Rosewood, Mango and Sandalwood.

The event was attended by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Conservator of Forests (Mysuru Circle) Dr. Malathi Priya, Assistant Conservator of Forests G. Ravindra and Range Forest Officer D. Srinivas, among others.