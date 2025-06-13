After plane crash, India may ground Boeing 787-8 fleet

June 13, 2025

PM Modi visits crash site, meets lone survivor at hospital

New Delhi: The Union Government is considering grounding the Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 fleet, sources said today, a day after an Air India aircraft from this fleet crashed seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad Airport.

A comprehensive safety review of the American wide-body airliner is likely, sources added, with talks between Indian and US aviation agencies already underway. “A decision will be taken based on the findings of crash probe,” a source said.

Yesterday, Air India Flight AI-171, a London-bound Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, crashed shortly after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Of 242 passengers and crew on board, only one survived.

Officials said the aircraft lost altitude soon after its take-off at around 1.30 pm and crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in the Meghaninagar area, erupting in flames and sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky.

The pilot had issued a ‘Mayday’ distress call, signalling a full emergency, moments after take-off, according to Air Traffic Control in Ahmedabad.

Aviation experts suggested that, based on initial visuals, possible causes could include loss of thrust in both engines or a bird hit. Grim footage from the crash site showed rescue teams recovering bodies and rushing the injured, many with severe burns, to nearby city civil hospital.

In a statement, Boeing said: “We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with passengers, crew, first responders and all affected.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad this morning and visited the crash site in the Meghaninagar area, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He also met the lone survivor, Indian-origin British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, at the hospital.

PM Modi, who served as Gujarat CM for 12 years, said he was “stunned” by the tragedy. “It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. I have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” he posted on X yesterday.

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited the crash site to assess the situation. The Centre has formed a high-level committee to investigate the crash, Kinjarapu confirmed.